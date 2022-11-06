 Bhajan Lal family retains Adampur bastion as BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins bypoll : The Tribune India

Bhajan Lal family retains Adampur bastion as BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins bypoll

Defeats nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of 15,714 votes



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar (Haryana), November 6

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday won the Adampur Assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of 15,714 votes.

Bhavya is the fifth member of the Bhajan Lal family to contest from the family bastion Adampur. Earlier, his grandfather and former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, grandmother Jasma Devi, father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka Bishnoi had represented the segment in the Assembly. The family has won 15 elections in a row since 1968 from Adampur.

BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress’s Jai Prakash, INLD’s Kurda Ram Nambardar, AAP’s Satinder Singh along with other candidates during the counting of votes. Tribune photo

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

In 2019 Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi had won this seat by defeating BJP's Sonali Phogat by a margin of 29,417 votes. Kuldeep had secured 63,483 votes, while BJP's Phogat had polled 34,169 votes.

In the bypoll, former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress. The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray.

A turnout of 76.45 per cent was recorded in the Adampur Assembly bypoll which was held on November 3.

12:30 06 Nov
BJP’s lead has gone up by 17,492 votes after the 10th round of counting
12:11 06 Nov
Bhavya leads by 13,226 votes after 6th round
11:55 06 Nov
BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi consolidates his position with a lead of 10,228 votes after fifth round of counting
11:35 06 Nov
BJP’ Bhavya is leading with 6,399 votes after the fourth round of counting
11:03 06 Nov
AAP candidate secures just 380 (1.23%) votes after the third round of counting
10:56 06 Nov
INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar gets 740 (2.39%) votes after third round
10:53 06 Nov
After third round, BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi secures 17,633 votes, Congress’ Jai Prakash 11,398
10:35 06 Nov
BJP’s lead has gone up by 6,235 votes after the third round of counting
10:05 06 Nov
BJP's Bhavya continues to lead with 2,300 votes after 2nd round

The votes will be counted in 13 rounds. 
10:04 06 Nov
BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi leads with 2,846 votes in first round
09:53 06 Nov
BJP’ Bhavya, Cong’s JP, INLD’s Kurda Ram, AAP’s Satinder among 22 in the fray

BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress’s Jai Prakash, INLD’s Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP’s Satinder Singh are among the 22 candidates in the fray. The ECI has stated that 76.45 per cent had cast their vote in 57 villages of the segment in the polling held on November 3.

