Bhajan Lal family retains Adampur bastion as BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins bypoll

Hisar (Haryana), November 6

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday won the Adampur Assembly segment by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of 15,714 votes.

Bhavya is the fifth member of the Bhajan Lal family to contest from the family bastion Adampur. Earlier, his grandfather and former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, grandmother Jasma Devi, father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka Bishnoi had represented the segment in the Assembly. The family has won 15 elections in a row since 1968 from Adampur.

BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress’s Jai Prakash, INLD’s Kurda Ram Nambardar, AAP’s Satinder Singh along with other candidates during the counting of votes. Tribune photo

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

In 2019 Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi had won this seat by defeating BJP's Sonali Phogat by a margin of 29,417 votes. Kuldeep had secured 63,483 votes, while BJP's Phogat had polled 34,169 votes.

In the bypoll, former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress. The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray.

A turnout of 76.45 per cent was recorded in the Adampur Assembly bypoll which was held on November 3.