Country can develop if farmers are happy, says Satpal Brahamchari

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 18

Satpal Brahamchari, Congress candidate for the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday said the development of the country would be possible only if the farmers are happy.

Brahamchari was addressing a gathering at Rathdhana village in the Kharkhoda constituency.

On Saturday, Brahamchari visited Bayyapur, Lehrara, Kanwali, Turkpur, mandora, Jatola, Saidpur, Rampur-Kundal, Sohti, Prahaladpur Kidoli, Pai, Barona, Rohra and other villages in the Assembly constituency.

Brahamchari said the farmers had not forgotten the deaths of 750 people from the farming community during their protest against the three contentious farm laws three years ago. “Thousands of farmers from the state were part of the protests at Singhu border to press their demands, but the BJP government didn’t heed them,” he said, adding: “The farmers will not compromise with their respect this time and they will teach a lesson to the BJP by giving their vote to the Congress.”

The Congress candidate said right after the formation of the Congress-led INDIA government, the written guarantee of the MSP would be given to the farmers. Apart from this, fertilisers, agricultural implements, urea would be available for the farmers at a lower price.

Brahamchari said the ethos of the Congress party had been inclusive since the beginning and public welfare and respect of all 36 communities was its top priority. He appealed to the voters to vote for him on May 25 and claimed that the party was going to win the seat.

Former MP Dharampal Malik, MLA Kharkhoda Jaiveer Valmiki, Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar, Mayor Nikhil Madaan, former MLA Padam Singh Dahiya along with other party leaders were present during the campaigning programmes held in various villages.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Sonepat