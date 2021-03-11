Couple booked in Gurugram for duping widow of Rs 3.75 crore

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 19

A couple allegedly duped a widow of Rs 3.75 crore on pretext of selling a plot to her in Sector 6, IMT Manesar.

The widow, Sunita Yadav, a resident of Kukdola village of Manesar, in her complaint mentioned that she had given the couple, Sandeep Yadav and his wife Manju, a cheque of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.75 crore in cash to purchase the plot No. 291F in Sector 6. But the duo didn’t show up at the tehsil revenue office to get the land registered on her name, Sunita added.

When she inquired, it was found that the couple had acquired multiple loans of about Rs 9 crore by mortgaging the 1800 square metre plot, she said.

An case has been registered against the couple under Sections 420, 120 of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station.

