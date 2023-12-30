Couple booked for giving false bail sureties in Gurugram courts

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 29

The police booked a couple for giving false sureties on the basis of fabricated documents in 11 cases in different courts of Gurugram. A police official said the couple was allegedly earning money illegally by giving surety on false ID. An FIR has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to the police, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mahendragarh, had filed a complaint Irshad and his wife Mohsina, natives of Uttar Pradesh and residing in Sheetla colony, Gurugram.

He alleged that in the greed of earning money, they gave sureties for the bail of accused in different cases in Gurugram courts. For this, they used fake Aadhaar cards. Naresh had also submitted three fake Aadhaar card numbers with his complaint to the police.

“The suspects have many fake Aadhaar cards of different addresses. There are a total 11 cases in court in which they gave sureties for bail on the basis of fake IDs. They were doing this in collaboration with other people,” Naresh said in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Chandra began an investigation and sent notices to the suspects several times but they did not appear in court.

When the files of the cases were checked, it was found that in seven cases, Irshad had used two Aadhaar cards made at the address of Sheetla Colony to give surety. He gave the RC of the same vehicle as surety bond in three cases.

The allegations against Irshad’s wife Mohsina could not be verified. The investigation found that Irshad had committed fraud.

CJM Ramesh Chandra prepared an investigation report in August 2023 and submitted it to Sessions Judge SP Singh. He further sent this report to the High Court and sought permission to take action in the matter.

After obtaining permission from the high court, now the office of Sessions Judge SP Singh sent the complaint to the police for action. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the couple under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

A senior police official said that a probe was underway. The suspects would be arrested soon, he added.

