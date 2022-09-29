Couple, daughter die in Nuh mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 28

A couple and their five-year-old daughter were killed, while their two other children injured when a SUV ran over them at Bhadas village on the Alwar-Gurugram road in Nuh district on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against the vehicle driver at the Nagina police station and the vehicle was impounded. The vehicle driver managed to flee from the spot, said the police.

The police said the deceased were identified as Aarif (29), his wife Sahana Praveen (28) and their daughter Kaifa Bano (5), all residents of Matawas village in Alwar district, Rajasthan. Aarif, along with his wife and three children, had came to a private hospital in Bhadas for treatment and the incident took place when they were returning home. According to the complaint filed by Aslam, brother of deceased Aarif, he and his brother came to a private hospital in Bhadas on bikes with the family. After taking treatment at the hospital, they came out of the hospital and were standing and talking near their parked bike alongside the road.

“It was around 2:30 pm when the SUV came from the Badkali side and ran over Aarif, his wife and three children along with the bike. Hearing the noise, some passersby helped us but my brother Aarif and his daughter Kaifa Bano were killed on the spot. Sahana Praveen and Mohammad Kaif were rushed to the medical college, Nalhar where Sahana Praveen also succumbed to injuries while Kaif is being treated. Kasaf, narrowly escaped with some minor injuries and was discharged after receiving first aid”, said Aslam in his complaint. Both SUV and the bike were badly damaged in the accident, said the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the IPC.

“We handed over the bodies to the kin after the postmortem. We are conducting raids to nab the car driver and he will be nabbed soon,” said ASI Lal Singh, the investigating officer.