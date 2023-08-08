Couple die by suicide in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 7

A couple reportedly hanged themselves in Adampur town of the district today. The police reached the spot on receiving information and took the bodies to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The deceased have been identified as Ramchander, a resident of Dhani Khas Mahajan, and his wife Santosh of Chirod village. Both belonged to the same community and were in a relationship. They decided to marry about a year ago, despite objections of their families.

According to information, the families had disowned them and they started living in Adampur in a rented accommodation. Ramchander worked as a mechanic at a welding and repair shop. The police said it seemed that Santosh had hanged herself at night. When Ramchander got up at night, he found her hanging. He also hanged himself. When he did not reach the shop in the morning, the shopowner came to his room and found him hanging.

#Hisar