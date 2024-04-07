Couple dies at PGIMS; son, daughter critical

Hisar, April 6
The couple who had consumed poison outside the ADC office in Bhiwani town died at the PGIMS, Rohtak, today. Their two children, admitted to a private hospital in Hisar, are still in a critical condition.
Dharamvir (48) and his wife Sushila Devi (38), along with children Mohit (15) and Sakshi (17), consumed poison outside the ADC office. Dharamvir reportedly had a property dispute with his brothers and had filed a complaint with the police three days ago. A social panchayat had also tried to resolve the dispute on April 4, but Dharamvir left the panchayat midway. The police have registered a case under Section 174, CrPC.
