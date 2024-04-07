Couple dies at PGIMS; son, daughter critical

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 6

The couple who had consumed poison outside the ADC office in Bhiwani town died at the PGIMS, Rohtak, today. Their two children, admitted to a private hospital in Hisar, are still in a critical condition.

Dharamvir (48) and his wife Sushila Devi (38), along with children Mohit (15) and Sakshi (17), consumed poison outside the ADC office. Dharamvir reportedly had a property dispute with his brothers and had filed a complaint with the police three days ago. A social panchayat had also tried to resolve the dispute on April 4, but Dharamvir left the panchayat midway. The police have registered a case under Section 174, CrPC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Hisar #Rohtak