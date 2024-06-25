Couple dies by suicide in Hisar village

Hisar, June 24
A young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in a field in Dhani Mohabbatpur of Hisar district today.
The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep (23) and Komal (21), residents of the same village in Dhani Mohabbatpur under Adampur police station in Hisar district. They belonged to different castes and the girl had been engaged to a man by her family recently. On getting information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.
The police sources said it seemed to be a case of suicide. The young lovers who were having an affair for some time apparently decided to end their lives as their matrimonial tie-up was not possible. As per social norms in the region, a boy and a girl born in the same village are considered brother and sister. In this case, the girl belonged to the upper caste while the boy was from a backward community, said a villager.
Their bodies were found lying in the field of Mahender who is uncle of Komal on the outskirts of Dhani Mohabbatpur village in the morning.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra