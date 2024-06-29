Couple dies in accident, villagers stage sit-in on road in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 28

A woman and her husband were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Buria-Khadri-Devdhar (BKD) road near Devdhar village on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Subhash (45) and his wife Swarna (40) of Devdhar village.

This enraged villagers placed the bodies on the road and staged a sit-in, demanding immediate arrest of the tipper driver and a ban on the movement of overloaded vehicles on the BKD road.

Chander Pal of Devdhar village said Subhash and Suman were on their way home from a nearby village on Friday morning, when their motorcycle was hit by a tipper coming from the opposite site and they reportedly died on the spot. He said the tipper was carrying mining material.

Chhachhrauli SDM Rajesh Punia, DSP Mahavir Singh, Tehsildar Sudesh Mehra and SHO, Pratap Nagar, Satnam Singh reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. The SDM assured them that an FIR would be registered against the tipper driver and he would be arrested soon.

He claimed that regular checking was being carried out to stop overloaded vehicles and action was being taken against violators.

On getting these assurances, the villagers lifted the bodies, which were later sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

SHO Satnam Singh said a case had been registered.

