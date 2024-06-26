Couple, grandson die by suicide in Hisar village

Hisar, July 25
Three members of a family, including an aged couple and their minor grandson, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Dhandur village of Hisar district today.
The family is said to have been under financial strain for some time.
Pratap, 65, his wife Bimla, 60, and their grandson Naseeb, 15, consumed poison in their house. They were taken to a hospital where they died during treatment.
The police said that they had taken some agricultural land on lease for farming purposes. But the land owner had not paid them their share, resulting in financial problems that drove them to the extreme step.
