Couple jumps into Panipat canal

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 20

A couple from the Tehsil Camp area jumped into the Delhi parallel canal at midnight after having an altercation. Nearby residents managed to save the man but his wife drowned. The police have called divers to search for the body.

The couple has been identified as Mohit and Sachina, residents of Nagpal Colony in Tehsil Camp here.

Rajbeer, father of Mohit, said his son had married a woman from another religion after falling in love. Sachina hailed from Rohtak but had been living in Panipat for a long time.

After sometime, they started quarrelling with each other due to which he evicted them from his house, said Rajbeer. Mohit and Sachina then started living in a rented accommodation. They again had an altercation on Friday night and went to the Delhi parallel canal on a motorcycle and jumped into the water body near Kashyap Colony.

Meanwhile, some nearby residents saw them jumping into the canal and tried to rescue them. They managed to pull out Mohit from the canal, but Sachina drowned.

The police and Mohit’s family members reached the spot and got him admitted to the General Hospital.

Inspector Narender Kumar, SHO of the Old Industrial Area, said the couple had been having a dispute for a long time. He said they jumped into the canal on Friday midnight. A search operation was on to recover the body with the help of divers.