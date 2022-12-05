Couple killed in mishap

Panipat, December 4
A-26-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife were killed near Dadola village here today. The deceased were identified as Ankush and Deepa.
They were reportedly returning to their village after Deepa appeared for the HTET exam in Panipat. As they reached near their village, a speeding tractor-trailer coming from Chhajpur village hit their motorcycle.
They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them “brought dead”. They are survived by around one-year-old daughter.
A case has been registered against the driver of the tractor-trailer. The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy.
