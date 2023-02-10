Couple sacked, Jharkhand officials to help 'tortured' domestic help

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 9

Cops today made a search in Delhi for the placement agency which had provided the minor domestic help to the Gurugram couple Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, allegedly responsible for the girl’s torture.

The couple have already been sacked by their respective companies, which announced their termination through the Twitter. Meanwhile, an official of Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi visited the Civil Hospital today to meet the victim, said a staff member of the hospital today. The CMO of Jharkhand also intervened in the matter and ordered the necessary support to rehabilitate the girl with her family.

Meanwhile, as per the FIR lodged, the victim said in her statement that five months ago, her uncle had left her at the house of Manish Khattar who lived with his wife and daughter in a flat in the New Colony area.

The police clarified that the victim “was not sexually assaulted but sexually harassed as the accused used to strip her naked and then beat her”.