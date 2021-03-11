Courier van driver spots singer’s body in Rohtak district

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 25

The body of Haryanavi singer-cum-YouTube performer was found buried alongside a road near Meham township in Rohtak district by a courier delivery van driver. In a statement given to the police, Virender of Sisar Khas village, who works as a courier van driver, has said he was going to his village Sisar Khas with his friend when they spotted a human hand and a foot protruding from soil near Bhaini Bhairon flyover.

The Delhi Police have arrested two youths from Haryana in connection with the murder.