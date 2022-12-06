Court accepts closure report

Chandigarh, December 5
A local court has accepted the closure report in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police in the state’s alleged post-matric scholarship scam.
The court pronounced the judgment after complainant Sanjeev Verma, at present posted as Divisional Commissioner, Karnal, gave the statement that he had no objection on the closure report filed by the Chandigarh Police.
The police registered an FIR on the complaint filed by Verma on May 13, 2019, when he was the Principal Secretary to the state government, Welfare of SCs and BCs Department, Chandigarh. In the complaint, Verma alleged that he suspected a fraud of Rs 3.53 crore in the payment of the scholarship in March, 2019.
“As the complainant has no objection in the case and is satisfied with the probe, the present cancellation report submitted by the police is accepted,” the court said in the order.
