Court allows STF to collect voice samples of 'gangster' Lagarpuria

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 26

A local court today allowed a special task force (STF) to collect voice samples of “gangster” Vikas Lagarpuria, who was arrested for allegedly planning the multi-crore heist at Sector 84 here in August 2021. The STF also claimed that it has recovered Rs 4.12 crores following the interrogation of Lagarpuria.

He was arrested on the Delhi-Gurugram border on December 14 after he was reportedly deported from Dubai. He was then sent to 10 days police remand. Lagarpuria was produced in a local court today that sent him into judicial custody.

The STF had filed an application in the court to take voice samples of Lagarpuria to match these with the audio that had surfaced after the heist. The gangster refused to give the samples but the court allowed it. A senior STF official said they had applied at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban, for recording and matching the voice samples. Once, the lab gave a date, the voice of the gangster would be collected,

he added.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged in the multi-crore heist. The accused had claimed that about Rs 23 crore was stolen during the robbery. The STF had estimated that Rs 30 crore was stolen during the crime. However, the theft of only Rs 50 lakh was mentioned in the FIR.

Earlier, the STF had seized Rs 5.78 crore and six vehicles that were used in the crime. “Till now about Rs 10 crore have been recovered in the case,” an official statement of the STF said.