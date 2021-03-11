Court sends Rohtak revenue officer on 2-day remand

Jhajjar, May 5
Rohtak District Revenue Officer (DRO) Kanab Lakra, who was arrested by the local police on Wednesday, was produced before a local court today, which awarded him police remand for two days. He was held in connection with the registration of ‘intkaal’ (mutation) of a valuable land of the Custodian Department on the basis of alleged fake documents in Bahadurgarh town.
Earlier, Jhajjar SP Waseem Akram, while interacting with the media here today said three separate FIRs were registered in Bahadurgarh in January for registration of a mutation of the land in Kherka Musalman village on the basis of fake documents. Three accused — Rakesh of Mandothi, Puran of Tandaheri and Balraj of Farmana (Sonepat) — had already been arrested in the cases, he added.
