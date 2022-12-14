Court sentences juvenile to 20-yr RI for sodomy

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 13

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) of the district courts here sentenced a child in conflict with law to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (with labour, subject to the provisions of labour law) for sodomising a 6.5-year-old boy.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 66,000 on the convict. As per judgment delivered on December 12, on attaining the age of 21 years, the convict shall be transferred to jail. The father of the victim said the incident took place on July 20, 2019, when their son was at home with his grandmother.

“My mother was working in the kitchen when the child in conflict with law (16-17 years old) came to our house. My mother thought he had come to play with her grandson. He took my son in a room and sodomised him,” the complainant said.

He said when his father (grandfather of the child) returned home, he heard the sound of weeping. “When he went in the room, he saw that our child was weeping and was naked,” the complainant told the police. Their son told them that the accused had committed the act earlier too.