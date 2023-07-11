Cousins drown in pond amid rain

Gurugram, July 10
Two cousins, hailing from Rajasthan’s Churu district, drowned while bathing in a natural pond in Gairatpur Bas village amid heavy rain here on Sunday.
According to the police, Jaikant (30) and Aditya (20) had on Sunday afternoon gone to the pond to bathe in it. But after some time, they disappeared into the water.
“The body of Jaikant was recovered at 6 pm on Sunday. The search operation continued and Aditya’s body was finally recovered on Monday morning,” Civil Defence Officer Nirbhay Bedi said.
