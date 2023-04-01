Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 31

With as many as 128 cases reported on Friday alone and the number of active Covid patients reaching 499, the number of Covid cases is on the rise in the state. Official data indicates that the majority of Covid cases have so far been reported from the national capital region (NCR) as of the 128 cases reported from Haryana today, 71 are from Gurugram and 20 from Faridabad.

“The incidence of Covid has recorded a sharp increase since March 19 and most of the cases have been reported from the NCR. Residents should be cautious and exercise restraint, though there is no need to panic as the new variant of the virus is less virulent as compared to the previous ones,” observes Prof (Dr) Dhruva Chaudhary, State Nodal Officer for Covid.

Questioned about the relevance of Covid vaccines in the light of the facts that a large number of people have already contracted coronavirus infection and the new strain of the virus is less virulent, Prof Chaudhary asserts that the hybrid immunity has helped reduce the severity of infection. Hybrid immunity refers to the combination of immunities developed as a result of coronavirus infection and Covid vaccination, he explains.

“The nasal vaccine has been found to be more effective in preventing Covid,” points out the expert, adding that Covid-appropriate behaviour of maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of masks should be followed.

Dr Ishwar Singh, Medical Superintendent, Rohtak PGIMS, maintains that 461 samples have been tested in the past three months, of which one has been found positive till date. “Still, we have kept an entire ward, comprising 18 rooms and 36 oxygen beds, dedicated to the Covid patients,” he states.

#rohtak