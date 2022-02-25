Covid: Haryana reports 399 new cases, 4 more deaths

Chandigarh, February 25
Four more Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Friday while 399 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,80,759, according to a health department bulletin.
So far, 10,551 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.
Of the new cases, 169 were reported from Gurugram while 22 were from Faridabad.
The fatalities included two from Gurugram and one each from Panipat and Ambala, according to the bulletin.
