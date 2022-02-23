Cow dung deposited alongside village roads

Yes that's what one sees on road sides, as one passes through Boh village, Ambala Cantt. To add to it is the blocked drains with waste material. It is a dirty and unhygienic site. The sad part is that people do not seem to be bothered. The authorities need to get into action to keep villages clean. Cow dung must be disposed of in the fields as manure or stored at a central place, and not along the road sides or in front of houses. Let's learn to live clean. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala

Finally, garbage dumped outside dispensary cleared

The garbage dumping by some residents (just outside the boundary wall of the Civil Dispensary in Sector-8 of Panchkula), was highlighted in the columns of the Tribune. Thanks a lot to bothThe Tribune and MC, Panchkula, for doing the needful. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Govt buses skip Command Hospital bus stand

The Government buses on way to Nalagarh, Kalka/Shimla from Housing Board, Panchkula, skip the Command Hospital bus stand making it difficult for patients to reach these stations. They have to go to old Panchkula bus stand either on foot or autos which is awkward. The authorities may please take suitable action so that all local or long-route buses halt at the Command Hospital bus stand. This hospital is treating the serving and veterans of defence forces very efficiently.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

