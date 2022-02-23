Cow dung deposited alongside village roads

Yes that's what one sees on road sides, as one passes through Boh village, Ambala Cantt. To add to it is the blocked drains with waste material. It is a dirty and unhygienic site. The sad part is that people do not seem to be bothered. The authorities need to get into action to keep villages clean. Cow dung must be disposed of in the fields as manure or stored at a central place, and not along the road sides or in front of houses. Let's learn to live clean. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala
Finally, garbage dumped outside dispensary cleared
The garbage dumping by some residents (just outside the boundary wall of the Civil Dispensary in Sector-8 of Panchkula), was highlighted in the columns of the Tribune. Thanks a lot to bothThe Tribune and MC, Panchkula, for doing the needful. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula
Govt buses skip Command Hospital bus stand
The Government buses on way to Nalagarh, Kalka/Shimla from Housing Board, Panchkula, skip the Command Hospital bus stand making it difficult for patients to reach these stations. They have to go to old Panchkula bus stand either on foot or autos which is awkward. The authorities may please take suitable action so that all local or long-route buses halt at the Command Hospital bus stand. This hospital is treating the serving and veterans of defence forces very efficiently.
Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
