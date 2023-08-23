Cow protection task force members to get ID cards

Hisar, August 22
A special cow protection task force has been constituted to prevent illegal smuggling and slaughter of stray cattle in the district. Members of the task force, which comprises officials of the Market Committee, Municipal Corporation, Hisar, Animal Husbandry Department, Police Department and Gau Rakshak Dal will be issued special identity cards for this purpose.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeraj said the district administration had also set up a control room to coordinate with the members of the task force and the other authorities concerned for its efficient functioning as per the provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.
The task force is headed by the Deputy Commissioner as its Chairperson while the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Subhash Chandra has been made the Member Secretary.
