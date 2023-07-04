Cow vigilante booked for snatching cattle from Muslim family in Faridabad

Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 4

Faridabad’s cow vigilante and Bajrang Force incharge, Bittu Bajrangi, has been booked by police for allegedly attacking and snatching milch cattle from a Muslim family.

Bajrangi, along with his team, has been booked by Dhauj police for taking away 60 cows and 17 goats by brandishing illegal arms while two boys of a family were herding them in Khori Jamalpur Village on Friday night.

The villagers alleged that Bajrani and his accomplices created ruckus making communal comments and fled with the cattle.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Jamat Ali, who claims to be the owner of the cattle. “We rear cattle and sell milk. The entire area knows me. Two young boys from family heard them. We were preparing for a wedding in the family on June 30. That night, these men came to village brandishing swords and rumour went around they were from Bajrang Dal. We did not step outside and in morning found them taking our cattle in pickups,” reads the FIR.

The vigilante group went on to file the complaint with Gurugram police in Sohna. “While matter pertained to Dhauj police station, they went and filed a false FIR against us in Sohna and we even met commissioner regarding this. Every Muslim in our area rears cattle and sells milk, is it illegal?” said Ali.

The villagers alleged that when they tried to shoot videos of the accused, they too were targeted.

The vigilantes reportedly took cattle to Gaushala and submitted to police that there were no owner ship documents with the family.

Various Cow vigilante groups and right-wing organisations come in support of Bajrangi claiming they got tip of slaughter plans and thus rescued cattle.

Meanwhile, scared of retaliation by the vigilantes after the FIR, villagers have put a night patrol and the family was sent to live with relatives to ensure safety.

