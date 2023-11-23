Cow vigilante Monu Manesar charged with murder bid in Pataudi case

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 23

In the attempt to murder case of Pataudi against cow vigilante Monu Manesar and his associate Sunil alias Sulli, the police have claimed in a 78-page charge sheet that Monu Manesar and his associates not only instigated the clash between two groups but also fired bullets.

Police have made 28 witnesses in the case and hearing will be held on November 30 in sessions court, Gurugram.

“To teach a lesson, Monu Manesar’s team had called the other party over phone. After being attacked with glass bottles and stones, bullets were also fired by them. People from the other side vandalised the vehicles of Monu’s team. After firing, the members of Monu’s team also took away the empty bullet shells with them,” read the charge sheet.

On February 6, a brawl broke out between two groups in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla when Monu Manesar was there along with his men. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality who said that his son Mohin was shot at. An FIR was registered against Mohit alias Monu Manesar and others at Pataudi police station on February 7.

Police had arrested two accused Lalit and Rakesh, residents of Pataudi. Later accused Sunil alias Sulli joined the investigation as per the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In the end police also arrested Monu Manesar after bringing him on a production warrant from Rajasthan on October 7 and he had also been sent to jail.

On Saturday, the police filed a charge sheet against Monu Manesar and Sunil alias Sulli under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (murder attempt), 201 (hiding the evidence) of IPC and Arms Act.

