‘Cow vigilante’ Monu Manesar’s judicial custody in attempt to murder case extended by 14 days

  • Haryana
Due to security reasons, Manesar was presented in Pataudi court via video conference

Gurugram, November 8

Pataudi court on Wednesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of alleged cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar in an attempt to murder case.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan fixed November 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Due to security reasons, Manesar was presented in court via video conference. His counsel, advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, said in the next hearing too, Manesar would be produced through video conference.

According to police, the case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was present with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between the two groups.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at the Pataudi police station on February 7.

Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

He was in the custody of the Rajasthan Police at the Ajmer prison before being sent to Gurugram on a production warrant on October 7.

After the Gurugram Police was granted Manesar’s four-day production warrant, he was taken to Kanpur to recover the weapon used in the attempted murder case which was registered at the Pataudi police station.

After completing his four-day remand, Manesar was produced in the court on October 11. The court had then remanded him in judicial custody at the Bhondsi prison for 14 days.

On the next hearing on October 25, the court again extended his judicial custody for 14 days.

