Cow vigilantes trying to ‘terrorise’ minority community: Nuh MLAs

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, February 22

Haryana’s cow vigilantes came under fire from Nuh MLAs for attempting to terrorise the minority community by abducting and beating up youth in the name of cow protection, misbehaving with women and working in “collaboration” with the local police besides having government protection.

Panel to probe death of Waris: Chautala Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said a committee would be constituted to look into the death of Waris based on the videos in the possession of MLA Maman Khan

Yesterday, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said the law and order in the state had collapsed and atrocities on the minorities were increasing

He said cow vigilantes were feeling empowered because no action was being taken in any case registered against them. “They had the full backing of the ruling dispensation,” he had alleged

In Zero Hour, Mohd Illyas of Punhana raised the issue of the death of two Rajasthan youth in Bhiwani’s Loharu.

“The two youth, Nasir and Janaid, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt Bolero in Bhiwani, were picked up by cow vigilantes who could be from the parent organisation of a political party (the name was expunged),” he said even as the House witnessed an uproar over the blaming of the organisation.

Illyas said the police were aware of the abduction of the two youth and could have taken them into custody and saved their lives.

Firozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan began by stating that cow vigilantes have become hooligans in the name of protecting cows and were armed. “Have these weapons been given to kill Muslims? Even the police do nothing about them,” he said.

Maintaining that the Chief Minister, the Deputy CM and the Home Minister were responsible for these incidents for failing to rein in the cow vigilantes, Khan narrated four incidents to highlight their reckless activism.

“In Sheikhpur in April last year, a boy was mercilessly beaten up by the cow vigilantes. In August last year, they came in search of cows but didn’t find any. They ended up behaving obscenely with our women and firing at the men, which resulted in a clash. The police booked the villagers and let the cow vigilantes go. In the third incident in January this year, a young boy from Nuh, Waris, was picked up from Rewari.

“There are videos, which show him begging the vigilantes to let him off. Later, his family got a call saying he died in an accident. The other boy with him gave a statement on how Monu Manesar was responsible for the death, but the police refused to act,” he said, adding that Monu, brandishing weapons and posing for pictures with the BJP top brass, was trying to convey he was a big man.