CP orders verification of staff working in clubs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 11

Taking cognizance of the recent bar brawl case, Police Commissioner (CP) Kala Ramachandran has ordered all police stations to verify antecedents of bouncers and employees working in clubs and bars under their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the police arrested seven accused, including a manager and six bouncers of Udyog Vihar-based Casa Denza Club for thrashing a group of visitors. In a statement to the media, the club management also claimed that all bouncers involved in this incident had been removed.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as club manager Lokesh and bouncers, including Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh and Rakesh. All seven were produced in a city court today from where five were sent into judicial custody while the police took bouncer Sonu and manager Lokesh on two days remand.

The police were also taking steps to curb such incidents in the city after the CP issued special instructions in this regard.

“As per the instruction, verification of employees of all clubs and bars in the city will be completed by August 31. Action will be taken against bouncers and security agencies if they are found involved in criminal activities. Also, we are questioning the accused, who are on remand,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

Ten people, two managers and eight bouncers of the Udyog Vihar-based club were booked in connection with thrashing of visitors around 2 am on Monday.

One of the assaulted victims, a manager with a multinational technology company, filed a complaint with the police stating that he had gone to Casa Denza Club with his three friends. He found some other friends at the gate of the club.

He alleged that a bouncer misbehaved with his friend and touched her inappropriately while she was standing in the entry line. He said when she objected, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her.

“As we all protested, eight bouncers pushed us till road from the club gate and thrashed us. We were injured in the attack. Managers also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again,” the complainant alleged.

In the meantime, a passer-by recorded the incident on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed injured to a hospital.

The complainant also alleged that bouncers snatched a smart watch and Rs 12,000 cash from him. He submitted a video clip with his complaint to the police. Following complaint, an FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station. Meanwhile, a club spokesperson said that they had fired bouncers involved in the incident. “All measures are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The club management has regretted for this incident,” he added.