CPM, CPI give call to defeat BJP

Jind, March 9
Leaders of the two Communist parties — the CPM and the CPI — Sitaram Yechury and Amarjeet Kaur, respectively, today attacked the BJP, alleging the ruling party was threatening the age-old socio-cultural fabric of the country.
Addressing a ‘Badlav Sandesh’ rally in Jind, organised jointly by the state units of the two parties today, the leaders alleged the double-engine Modi and Khattar government was ruining the economy.
Yechury said a change was needed now as there was total destruction as a result of 10 years of Modi regime.
CPI national secretary Kaur made a scathing attack on the Modi government to make the farmers and workers suffer with unprecedented unemployment, poverty and mounting miseries. She said 25 per cent of suicides last year were committed by daily wage workers. Even MNREGA workers were starved of their rightful job days.
They exhorted people of the state to give a crushing defeat to the BJP and the JJP in tune with the INDIA bloc’s call to defeat the BJP and save the country.
