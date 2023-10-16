CPs, DMs directed to ensure ban on commercial use of hookah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Haryana Home Secretary TVSN Prasad today directed all Commissioners of Police (CP) and District Magistrates (DM) to ensure hookah is not served in bars, hotels, restaurants and taverns. However, the ban will not be applicable to traditional hookah used for non-commercial or personal use across the state.

In his order, the Home Secretary said it was observed that hookah bars, which serve hookah (narghile) with tobacco, were operational in various districts of Haryana. Emphasising that it was injurious to the health of users, the Home Secretary added that other harmful and prohibited narcotic substances were also mixed with tobacco in these bars.

Observing that the popularity of flavoured hookahs had risen significantly among adolescents, he said the availability of multiple flavours, less harshness of smoke and misconceptions that hookah poses reduced or negligible risk were promoting its usage.

“Even in those hookah bars, where only flavours or herbs are served without nicotine, the smoke may contain toxicants such as carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, volatile aldehydes and heavy metals. These products may lead to cardiovascular diseases, lung diseases and cancer,” he said.

He pointed out, “Similar to cigarettes, smoke from hookah can cause ciliary damage, increased viscosity of secretions and reduced mucociliary clearance, which increases the risk of perioperative pulmonary complications.”