Crackdown on gangsters, 19 sites raided

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 19

To curb the menace of organised crime and network of criminals, the Gurugram police in a special search operation on Wednesday raided 19 locations of relatives and associates of notorious gangsters. This was for the first time in Gurugram when teams comprising 550 police personnel, including seven ACPs and nine SHOs, conducted simultaneous raids.

The police recovered 67 mobile phones, two tablets, 13 SIM cards, four wifi dongles, seven registries, land deeds, bank statements, seven vehicles, 10 blank cheques, two note counting machines and Rs 2,97,822. The police said these items were seized as they the persons concerned could not establish their ownership. Three FIRs were registered and the police arrested two wanted accused linked with gangsters.

According to the police, the search operation was started around 6 am by 19 police teams led by DCP Crime Vijay Pratap Singh and DCP West Bhupendra Singh. The operation ended after five hours. The search operation was carried out at Khod, Jat Shahpur, Basunda, Goriyawas, Khandevla, Tirpadi, Bohda Khurd, Tajnagar, Nakhdola, Basai and Shakti Park Sector-10 at the locations of relatives, shooters and associates of notorious gangsters, including Kaushal, Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri, Naresh Sethi, Sandeep alias Bandar and Amit, alias Kala.

Two wanted accused — Naveen and Hemant — were also arrested. Naveen was wanted in about 12 cases of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and illegal arms, while Hemant, alias Hemu, was also involved in about half a dozen heinous crimes.

“To curb the organised crime and nexus of gangsters, we had been planning for some time. The items seized during the search operation will be examined and further action will be taken as per rules. To tighten the noose around criminals, such operations will continue in the future,” said Kala Ramachandran, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.