Crackdown on public drinking, 497 booked

PTI

Noida, June 22

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police booked 497 persons for nuisance as part of its crackdown on public drinking, officials said on Saturday.

The action was carried out on Friday across all three police zones of Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida during a one-day campaign titled ‘Operation Street Safe’ to ensure public safety and reduce anti-social behaviour, an official statement said.

“The operation aimed to crack down on individuals consuming alcohol in public spaces during night time,” a police spokesperson said.

In Noida Zone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidya Sagar Mishra led the operation across nine police station areas, covering 40 different locations.

“During the operation, a total of 1,924 individuals were checked, resulting in action being taken against 208 individuals under Section 290 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the official said.

Section 290 of the IPC pertains to causing public nuisance, which includes acts that significantly disturb public peace and order.

DCP Suniti supervised the campaign in Central Noida, across eight police station areas, covering 31 locations. According to her, about 1,605 individuals were checked, with 146 people facing action under Section 290 of the IPC.

The operation in Greater Noida was directed by DCP Saad Miya Khan, across nine police station areas, encompassing 38 locations.

“A total of 1,925 individuals were checked, leading to action against 143 people under Section 290 of the IPC,” the spokesperson said.

The alliance of the police force across Gautam Buddh Nagar resulted in a total of 5,454 individuals being checked, according to the police.