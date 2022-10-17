Cracker blast victim dies in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 16
A 40-year-old Manesar resident, Jai Bhagwan, died after illegally stored firecrackers at his home in Nakhrola village blasted. The explosion occurred on October 12 following which, Bhagwan was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where he died on Saturday.
The police said six members of the family, including a minor girl and a boy sustained severe burn injuries during the explosion.
Investigation revealed that Bhagwan was involved in the manufacturing of banned crackers for over a decade and the entire family chipped in.
The police registered an FIR against him for storing firecrackers and endangering lives of others. Meanwhile, samples of crackers and chemicals were collected for forensic analysis.
