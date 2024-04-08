Cracks in Congress leading to delay in announcing candidates: Minister

Bhiwani, April 7
Haryana Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said the Congress had not been able to name its candidates for the Lok Sabha poll in the state. He also said there was factionalism in the Congress as they were not connected with the masses.
Interacting with mediapersons on his visit to Bhiwani today, Dalal, who is the BJP MLA from the Loharu Assembly segment in the district, claimed the victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. “The Congress is set to forfeit its deposit on all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana due to factionalism in the party,” he claimed.
Dalal said due to the internal tussle, the Congress had not been able to constitute its district units in Haryana in the last 10 years. “The Congress is not interested in fighting the elections. But its leaders were indulging in leg-pulling within the party,” he said.
When asked about the allegations that the BJP had fielded six candidates in Haryana who were from the Congress background, Dalal said the BJP had gained political ground with the support of the people and leaders.
The BJP leader said he would continue to work for the welfare of the farmers like he had done as the Agriculture Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar’s government. “Now I am holding the portfolio of the Finance Ministry in the Nayab Singh Saini government. But the good works and the welfare schemes for the farmers which were launched during the Khattar government will continue in the state,” he said.
When asked about former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s statement that the BJP was the new Congress now, Dalal said the JJP leaders should focus on strengthening their own party rather than commenting on the BJP.
