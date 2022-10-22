Create cell to monitor work under Gram Sanrakshak Yojana, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, October 21
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the officers concerned to create a separate cell in the Chief Minister’s office to monitor the work allotted under the Gram Sanrakshak Yojana so that the officials who have adopted villages can directly send the feedback report to this cell which can be further analysed by the Chief Minister’s office.
While presiding over the review meeting of Gram Sanrakshak Yojana here today, the Chief Minister directed the officials to observe the work of crematoriums, Anganwadi centres, gymnasiums, schools and Parivar Pehchan Patra etc. during the weekend or after leave from office. The Development and Panchayats Department also monitors the village development works. He said the presence of children in the age group of 3 to 5 should be compulsorily recorded.
The officials will perform the said work in the allotted village with full supervision and prepare the assessment report on the basis of marks of the village. In the column for physically challenged in Parivar Pehchan Patra, serious diseases caused by birth should also be mentioned, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...