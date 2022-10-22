Create cell to monitor work under Gram Sanrakshak Yojana, says Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the officers concerned to create a separate cell in the Chief Minister’s office to monitor the work allotted under the Gram Sanrakshak Yojana so that the officials who have adopted villages can directly send the feedback report to this cell which can be further analysed by the Chief Minister’s office.

While presiding over the review meeting of Gram Sanrakshak Yojana here today, the Chief Minister directed the officials to observe the work of crematoriums, Anganwadi centres, gymnasiums, schools and Parivar Pehchan Patra etc. during the weekend or after leave from office. The Development and Panchayats Department also monitors the village development works. He said the presence of children in the age group of 3 to 5 should be compulsorily recorded.

The officials will perform the said work in the allotted village with full supervision and prepare the assessment report on the basis of marks of the village. In the column for physically challenged in Parivar Pehchan Patra, serious diseases caused by birth should also be mentioned, he added.