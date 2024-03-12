Creativity takes centre stage at MDU event in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 11

A two-day event, ‘Rang-Srijan’, being organised by the Department of Visual Arts of Maharshi Dayanand University commenced here today. The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh. The event is a part of Rang Mahotsav being celebrated by the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “Arts, music and literature enrich our lives. Human sensibilities are shaped by these cultural inputs.”

Stating that visual arts also offer viable career options in today’s employment scenario, he encouraged the students to utilise their creative talent for entrepreneurial endeavours.

He appreciated the Department of Visual Arts for organising the event.

Sanjay Kumar, head, Department of Visual Arts, who is the convener of ‘Rang Srijan’, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the salient aspects of the event.

“The participants showcased creative aspects of their talent in painting, printmaking, plaster of Paris (PoP) carving and photography,” he added.

Prof Randeep Rana, Dean, Students’ Welfare, and Dr Jagbir Rathee, Director, Youth Welfare, among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

