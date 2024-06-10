Credit goes to BJP workers, will also work to win Assembly poll: Jindal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 9

Newly elected MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal today gave the credit of his victory to the BJP workers and said the victory in the Lok Sabha election was possible due to the hard work of the party workers.

MP-elect Naveen Jindal today held various programmes in the Ladwa, Shahabad and Pehowa Assembly segments to express his gratitude to the party workers and supporters in the district.

Development projects will gain pace now The model code of conduct has been lifted and the development projects will gain pace now. We will make collective efforts to fulfil the promises made to the people of Kurukshetra. — Naveen Jindal, Kurukshetra MP-elect

While addressing the party workers, Jindal said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leadership and the workers for the support and added, “For the past 10 years, I was yearning to work for the people and the BJP has given me the opportunity to do so. This is the victory of the hard work of the BJP workers and not of Naveen Jindal.”

The MP said, “We will work to fulfil the expectations of the people of Kurukshetra. The new Central Government will start working on its ‘Sankalp Patra’ soon, and even in Haryana we have been seeing the state government taking several public welfare decisions. The model code of conduct has been lifted and the development projects will gain pace now. We will make collective efforts to fulfil the promises made to the people of Kurukshetra.”

During his speech, he called on the people to focus on health and lead a healthy lifestyle. The newly elected MP said we need to work on our health and body and improve our eating habits. He addressed the issues of shortage of doctors and floods in Shahabad and also ensured that he would make efforts to get a bypass for Ladwa, and four-laning of Kaithal to Yamunanagar Road done. He added “I will meet all ministers and raise the issues related to Kurukshetra and will make efforts to get the work done.” Jindal said, “There are Assembly elections in four months and we also have to win it. I will express gratitude to the people who voted for us and will try to win the hearts of those who didn’t vote for us in the elections. I will ask the reasons behind not supporting us and will try to rectify the issues. We will win the Assembly segments with impressive margins and ensure equal development of all segments.”

