Cricketer Shahbaz to urge people to cast vote in Nuh

Gurugram, May 9

Youth icon and Indian cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed has been appointed the brand ambassador for the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission in order to increase the voting graph in Nuh district of Mewat region, which is one of the most backward areas of the country.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner and SVEEP Nodal Officer Pradeep Singh Malik said, “The Indian cricketer will contribute to raising awareness and promoting active participation in the electoral process among the citizens and youth of our district.”

Shahbaz has started motivating the voters to cast their franchise in the polls. He has appealed to the voters of the district to participate in the voting in a typical Mewati dialect, mixing it up with Hindi.

He said voting is a constitutional right of every eligible Indian citizen and after every five years, one gets the opportunity to elect a government of their choice. Therefore, it is the duty of every eligible individual to cast his or her vote and participate in the development of the country.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Nuh Dhirendra Khadgata handed over the District Brand Ambassador letter to cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed on Thursday under the SVEEP activities being organised in the district.

The DC said Shahbaz is a youth icon and his message for the youth during the awareness programmes and on social media will act as an inspiration in raising the voting graph. The DC said the district administration has also made an effective strategy to reach out to the youth with digital technology, under which voter awareness messages were being given to the people on SMS and social media platforms.

He maintained that the district administration was taking relevant measures to ensure 100 per cent voting in the district for which people were being motivated to exercise their franchise by all possible means.

