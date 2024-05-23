Crime, unemployment surged in 10 years of BJP, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 22

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Haryana topped the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation and respect for sportspersons and farmers during the Congress regime. He claimed all the BJP government had done was make Haryana a leader in unemployment, crime, drugs, corruption and inflation.

Hooda was addressing a public rally at the grain market after welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Sonepat and urged people to vote for Satpal Brahamchari.

Overwhelmed by the huge crowd at the rally, Hooda said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi met farmers, youth, women and poor people across the country and listened to their problems. After meeting the people, a Nyaypatra was developed to solve these problems that the people of the country were facing, in the form of the Congress manifesto, he said.

“Promises made by the Congress will definitely be fulfilled, whereas all the promises of the BJP have turned out to be lies. They promised to double farmers’ income, but they doubled their input costs instead,” he said. Farmers, soldiers and wrestlers are the identity of Haryana, but this government ignored and oppressed them, Hooda said.

Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan also greeted Rahul Gandhi and said the voting on May 25 will decide the condition and direction of the country.

“All the policies of the BJP, such as demonetisation, Agniveer scheme, and the management of corona wreaked havoc on the masses. The entire country and its economy had to suffer the consequences of these policies. Due to these, thousands of industries were shut down and crores of youth were unemployed,” he added.

The people whistled and clapped as Rahul made announcements regarding abolishing the Agniveer scheme and introducing legal MSP to farmers, schemes for women and youth.

The keywords in the Congress leader’s address were ‘Khatakhat-Khatakat’, which he used several times during his address. Rahul said money would be deposited into the accounts of women ‘Khatakhat-Khatakhat’.

A security lapse was also noted at the rally. Some social media operators used drones as Rahul addressed the gathering. In view of the sweltering heat, heavy coolers and fans were installed and drinking water arrangements were made for people. The central gallery was also filled with people as the leader addressed the gathering.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Sonepat #Unemployment