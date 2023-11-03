Wanted criminal held in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 2

The Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested a notorious criminal for his involvement in around 10 cases of attempt to murder, snatching and possession of illegal weapons. The accused, identified as Rajesh of Palwal, was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. He was taken in one-day police remand after being produced in a city court today. A country-made pistol and cartridge were seized from him. An FIR was registered against him at the NIT police station.

