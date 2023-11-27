CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 26

One person was killed and three were grievously injured when a hillock in the Aravallis collapsed during illegal mining at Deeg in Rajasthan. The four victims were buried under the debris, along with dumpers and other machines. Though they were pulled out, one died and the others are struggling for life. The incident took place at the Nangal crusher zone bordering Haryana near Ferozepur Jhirka.

While the Rajasthan Police has launched an investigation, the local mining authorities and police conducted special drives in the area to ensure no such activity was being carried out.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as dumper driver Mubarik, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka. His body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

According to mining officer RS Mangal, the illegal mining activity was being carried at around 2 am in the hills bordering Haryana. “Mubarik was supposed to transport the stone and was getting it filled when the hillock collapsed. Three others were buried and injured, and had to be pulled out. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

A senior official revealed that notorious gangs of Dalsher and Hannan carried out illegal mining in the area and had intensified the operations during the elections. They would get cheap labour and transporters from the neighbouring Nuh district and paid off families to remain silent.

Nuh mining officer Anil Kumar said there was no report of any illegal mining from the district, but similar instances were being reported from Rajasthan areas bordering Haryana. “We have stepped up vigil to ensure that the menace does not affect our district and state,” he said.

