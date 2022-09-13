Criminal nexus: Cops take to 'munadi' to check illegal mining in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, September 12

The district police have started conducting “munadi” (public announcement) in villages to curb illegal mining. Over 100 villages under Nizampur, Nangal Choudhary, Satnali, Sadar Mahendragarh and Sadar Narnaul police stations were covered by the teams of cops led by the SHO concerned over the past two days. The district has seven mining zones.

“Villagers are being advised not to indulge in illegal mining or the transportation of illegally mined material,” sources said.

Villagers are also being exhorted to inform about those indulging in the unlawful activity so that action could be taken against them. They were assured that the identity of the informer would not be made public.

These teams call villagers to a public place to apprise them of the ill-effects of illegal mining. “The ‘munadi’ campaign aims at stopping villagers from indulging in illegal mining or transporting the illegally mined material,” said an official. The campaign would continue tomorrow as well, he added.

District police spokesman Sumit Kumar claimed they were sparing no effort to check illegal mining in the district.

“Raids were also conducted at Nijampur, Nangal Choudhary and Satnali mining zones last month. Explosives and equipment used for carrying out blasting were also seized,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mining Officer Niranjan Lal said they were conducting surprise inspections in mining zones to check illegal activities. Moreover, a process was underway to buy a drone for the purpose.

100 villages covered in two days