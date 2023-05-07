Criminal Nexus: Despite crackdown, overloading rampant in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, May 6

Despite a persistent crackdown by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), heavy vehicles continue to overload in the district. On an average, six vehicles are challaned every day for carrying overload, with the majority of them being loaded with mining material like gravel, crusher and stones.

Four of the seven mining zones in Mahendragarh are located in the Nizampur area, where the movement of overloaded vehicles is especially high. The material is transported to Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, besides various parts of Haryana.

In April, 180 heavy vehicles were challaned for overloading, and a total of 16 challans were issued in the first three days of May. As per official record, a total fine of Rs 80.64 lakh was imposed on the vehicle owners.

“Many transporters continue to indulge in this illegal practice to make money, often transporting material late at night or in the early morning hours to avoid detection. The roads leading to Rajasthan from the Nizampur and Nangal Choudhary area are sensitive. A resident of one of the villages in the Nizampur area also lodged a complaint against overloaded vehicles at the CM’s window,” said an RTA official.

In December last year, the local police arrested two transporters who operated a WhatsApp group to share the location of RTA officials and evade challan by diverting their route.

The police investigation revealed that the WhatsApp group had more than 100 members, comprising transporters, drivers of heavy vehicles and local residents of Narnaul city to inform about the current location of RTA vehicles on patrol.

RK Saini, secretary, RTA, Mahendragarh, said two teams, one during the day and second at night, conducted patrolling in the district every day and challaned overloaded vehicles. “Mining material like stones and gravel are found loaded in the majority of these vehicles,” he added.

Monika Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, said, “Overloaded vehicles not only damage public property like roads but also cause revenue losses to the exchequer, hence efforts are being made to keep a check on this illegal practice.”