CRIMINAL NEXUS: District admn writes to Jaipur DC on boundary demarcation

Illegal mining by Rajasthan firm in Haryana’s Dostpur village

Mining being carried out at a Mahendragarh village. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 6

In a significant development in a case of illegal mining by a Rajasthan firm in Dostpur village here, the district administration has written to Deputy Commissioner, Jaipur, to get the boundary demarcation between Haryana and Rajasthan, done for further action.

In his letter sent to the Jaipur authorities, DC Abhir said, “Since the issue pertains to the interstate boundary so the demarcation is imperative in the presence of both the parties. A date should be fixed for it to resolve the dispute at the earliest.”

The development came a month after the Nangal Choudhary police station registered a case against M/s Sahaj Bharti Mines under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act and Sections 379 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Mining Officer Niranjan Lal.

Dostpur village is situated on the border of Mahendragarh district and Jaipur. The Rajasthan authorities have given lease to three firms for carrying out mining activities in its bordering area.

Station House Officer Ram Lal said the firm had been served two notices for presenting its view regarding the registration of the case of illegal mining against it.

“We are now waiting for the demarcation of the border of both states before taking any further action,” he added.

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET