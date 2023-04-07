CRIMINAL NEXUS: District admn writes to Jaipur DC on boundary demarcation

Tribune News Service

In a significant development in a case of illegal mining by a Rajasthan firm in Dostpur village here, the district administration has written to Deputy Commissioner, Jaipur, to get the boundary demarcation between Haryana and Rajasthan, done for further action.

The development came a month after the Nangal Choudhary police station registered a case against M/s Sahaj Bharti Mines under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act and Sections 379 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Mining Officer Niranjan Lal.

Dostpur village is situated on the border of Mahendragarh district and Jaipur. The Rajasthan authorities have given lease to three firms for carrying out mining activities in its bordering area.

“Acting on the complaint, JK Abhir, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh, formed a joint committee of officials of the Mining, Revenue, Forest and Police Departments for the demarcation of the area where mining was being carried out by the Rajasthan firm. The committee demarcated the boundary on December 21 last year and found firm M/s Sahaj Bharti Mines guilty of carrying illegal mining in the limits of Haryana. A first information report (FIR) was registered against it last month,” said source.

In his letter sent to the Jaipur authorities, Deputy Commissioner Abhir said, “Since the issue pertains to the interstate boundary, so the demarcation is imperative in the presence of both parties. A date should be fixed for it to resolve the dispute at the earliest.”

Station House Officer Ram Lal said the firm had been served two notices for presenting its view regarding the registration of the case of illegal mining against it.

“We are now waiting for the demarcation of the border of both states before taking any further action,” he added.