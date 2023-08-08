Criminal nexus: ED conducts searches at two mining firms

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it recently conducted searches at various locations in Delhi, Hisar, Bhiwani, Karnal and Yamunnagar belonging to Govardhan Mines & Minerals and Sunder Marketing and Associates and their partners in an illegal mining case.

During the search, a Mercedes car, having acquisition value of Rs 1.25 crore, Rs 26.45 lakh and incriminating documents, including digital evidences, hard disks and mobiles etc were seized.

The ED initiated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA (2002) investigation based on the prosecution complaint filed by the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Bhiwani, before the Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra, as the entities violated the conditions of the Environment Clearance under Environment (Protection) Act. The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi, has also imposed a penalty of Rs 65 crore on Sunder Mining and Associates and Govardhan Mines and Minerals for doing illegal and unscientific mining, causing large-scale damage to the environment.

During the search operations by the ED, various incriminating documents were found and seized which revealed illegal mining done by these firms, violating environmental clearances granted to them, leading to the acquisition of proceeds of the crime to the tune of hundreds of crores.

“Documents found and seized also reveal manipulations in getting mining contract by Sunder Marketing and Associates and others. Freezing orders in respect of bank lockers and bank accounts of the Group were issued during the search operations under provisions of the PMLA,” said an official.

