Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining in Yamuna on Haryana-UP border, NGT sets up probe panel

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, January 30

To investigate illegal mining in the middle of the Yamuna riverbed on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a team with officials from both states under a Joint Secretary-rank officer of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The NGT order came on January 25 in response to a petition filed by a Yamunanagar resident in 2021 against private company Star Mines, alleging illegal mining in Belgarh village of Yamunanagar.

The Haryana Government, in its report sent to the NGT dated January 23, confirmed that illegal mining was being conducted “in the middle of the Yamuna” along its border with UP. The area illegally mined in the Yamuna riverbed is 300 metres from the area leased to Star Mines for mining in the adjoining Saharanpur district of UP. The report added that an FIR on June 3, 2021, was lodged in this regard and action had been initiated against the investigating officer for failing to take a remedial action.

Haryana, however, said that due to the flow of water in the river, the quantum of mining could not be ascertained, and “thus, it is difficult to assess the environmental compensation”.

On the other hand, UP told the NGT that there was no illegal mining on their side of the Yamuna where Star Mines had been granted a mining lease.

Earlier, too, Star Mines had come under the NGT scanner as its environmental clearance for operations in UP was held illegal for want of a replenishment study. In May 2022, the NGT had issued a directive to recover compensation for illegal mining from the company. Star Mines had then approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the order in August 2022, subject to the deposit of a penalty of Rs 2 crore with the NGT.

In another matter too, the NGT had passed an order against the firm. An appeal is pending in the Supreme Court regarding the case.

The NGT in its last week’s order said that after Haryana’s report it was difficult to rule out the role of the firm in illegal mining.

To investigate the issue, the NGT-formed committee will be assisted by a nominee of IIT-Roorkee and DMs of Saharanpur and Yamunanagar.

It will submit its report within one month, looking at ways to help check illegal mining. It will also examine whether drone mapping and CCTV cameras could be helpful tools.

Complaint against Star Mines

NGT directive came last week after a plea was filed against Star Mines for “illegal mining” in Yamunanagar

Haryana report confirmed that illegal mining was being conducted “in middle of the Yamuna”, 300 metres from area leased to Star Mines in Saharanpur (UP)

#Environment #illegal mining #National Green Tribunal NGT