Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining on at 12 spots: National Green Tribunal panel

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, October 9

An eight-member National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel, led by Vasvi Tyagi, Chief Conservator of Forests, Haryana, has found the evidence of illegal mining at 12 locations in the Aravallis.

Acting on the petition of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, which pointed out illegal mining at 16 locations with GPS coordinates, the NGT formed the expert panel, vide its order dated May 23.

Near Bissar Akbarpur village in Tauru block (Nuh), 15,750 MT of ordinary clay was extracted without the required permission from the Mining Department, while near Palla village in the Nuh block (Nuh), 3,618 MT of stone and also 13,500 MT of ordinary earth were illegally extracted.

Similarly, illegal stone mining of 3,240 MT was found at Hirwari Bamtheri village in Ferozepur Jhirka block (Nuh).

Two locations in Pandala Hills near Gairatpur Bas village reported illegal mining. Tractor tracks were noticed in Tikli village (Ansal Retreat area), while at Sohna village close to ITC Grand Bharat Hotel, signs of excavation with machinery and tractor tracks were noticed. From Kota Khandewla village near Manesar Police Lines, extraction of ordinary clay was found without permission.

Near the Tauru police station in the Tauru block (Nuh), 1,017 MT of material was found extracted illegally.

The apex court had passed various prohibitory orders related to mining in the Aravallis from time to time.

An affidavit from the IGP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar before the NGT revealed that 542 complaints were received regarding illegal mining over the past five years in Nuh, Gruugram and Faridabad.

Team inspected 16 sites in Aravallis

The panel visited the 16 locations in the Aravallis to assess the extent of the illegal mining and consequent environmental degradation and loss to the state exchequer.