Criminal Nexus: Mining company booked month after making fake sale of minerals

Jurisdiction issue leads to inordinate delay in action against firm

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, June 11

After multiple communications between departments of police and mines over “jurisdiction” in the past over a month, the police finally booked a mining firm allegedly for making fake sale of 40,402 MT mining materials to screening plants in Yamunanagar district in April, while the minerals boulder, gravel and sand don’t exist at all in Jhajjar district.

No physical dispatch

The crime came to the fore in the last week of April when the mining authorities in Yamunanagar had carried out surprise inspection of the records of the plants and found the Jhajjar-based firm issuing fake e-ravana passes for selling boulders, gravel and sand to screening plants in Yamunanagar between April 20 and April 24, but physically no minerals were dispatched.

Before the registration of the case, field staffers of the mines department inspected the firm’s office in the Bahadurgarh area on June 2 and found only dust available there. The firm then was served notice to clarify its position within two days regarding the allegations of the fake sale of the mining materials in Yamunanagar, said sources.

“The reply filed by M/s Shri Shyam Builders was found unsatisfactory, hence a complaint was moved to the police for the registration of the FIR against the firm. As the case has now been booked, further investigation into the matter will be made by the police,” Jhajjar mining officer Balram Singh said.

The crime came to the fore in the last week of April when the mining authorities in Yamunanagar had carried out surprise inspection of the records of the plants and found the Jhajjar-based firm issuing fake e-ravana passes for selling 40,402 MT minerals like boulders, gravel and sand to various screening plants in Yamunanagar in five days (between April 20 and April 24), but physically no minerals were dispatched, claimed the sources.

Thereafter, Yamunanagar mining officer wrote to his counterpart in Jhajjar, who approached the police, but the latter did not register the FIR and sent the case back, pleading that since the e-ravaana passes were issued online and also used for benefiting the units in Yamunanagar so the action would be taken by the Yamunanagar, authorities.

On May 19, the Mines and Geology Department asked the Jhajjar SP to direct the SHO concerned to book a case against the firm intimating that e-ravaanas were issued by the firm by using its portal in Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar), hence the place of occurrence was Bahadurgarh. Moreover, a similar case was booked in Charkhi Dadri on February 10. Interestingly, the Jhajjar police then took around 20 days to register a case against the firm under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC on June 8.

Ravinder Malik, in charge, HL City Police post, said official records regarding the crime would be sought from the mining authorities for further investigation. “We will also visit Yamunanagar to record the statements of plant owners there,” he added.

