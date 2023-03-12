 Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20 : The Tribune India

Criminal Nexus

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Officials at Belgarh, Yamunanagar.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 11

On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a joint committee of officers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Centre visited Belgarh village in Yamunanagar district to look into complaints of illegal mining in the Yamuna riverbed. The panel has to file its report before the NGT by March 20, the next date of hearing in this case.

A Yamunanagar resident, Jahangir, had lodged a complaint before the NGT in 2021 alleging that unscientific and illegal mining was being carried out by a mining firm of Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) in the Yamuna, obstructing the flow of the river and causing damage to environment and air pollution.

Jahangir had alleged that though the mining lease was only for an area in Saharanpur district, the lessee undertook illegal mining in Belgarh village of Haryana too. As per a report by the Yamunanagar district administration, Google imaging showed that the distance between the illegally mined site and the contract area of the firm was 300 metres. In its report filed before the NGT on January 21 this year, the district administration said that illegal mining was reported in khasra numbers 19/20 and 20/13 at Belgarh village on the Haryana-UP border. The reply also mentioned that due to “excessive flow of water in the river, the team of Yamunanagar administration could not reach the site”. But on account of illegal mining identified in the said khasra numbers, an FIR was lodged at Pratap Nagar police station of Yamunanagar on June 3, 2021. Action was also initiated against the investigation officer for failing to take remedial steps.

Passing an order on January 25, 2023, NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Professor A Senthil Vel said they had constituted a 10-member joint committee to be headed by an officer of the rank of Joint Secretary, nominated by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, to ascertain factual position of the illegal mining at Belgarh village. Naresh Kumar, Assistant Environment Engineer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Yamunanagar, said, “A joint committee conducted a site visit to Belgarh village on Friday to inquire into the case of illegal mining related to the Yamuna.”

Contract for UP, mining in Haryana

  • A Yamunanagar resident had filed a complaint regarding illegal mining in the Yamuna riverbed
  • He alleged accused firm had contract for UP, but it was doing illegal mining 300 metres away in Haryana
  • NGT formed a joint panel of Centre, Haryana, UP governments to look into the case

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

4
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

5
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

6
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

7
Nation

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

8
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

9
World

Arrest warrant against Imran Khan suspended

10
Nation

17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases

Criminal Nexus: Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship