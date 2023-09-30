Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 29

In another audacious crime in Nuh, the mining mafia snatched an overloaded dumper-truck from a team of the Haryana Enforcement Bureau in Firozpur Jhirka after thrashing a police constable.

The mining mafia had earlier tried to knock down Tauru SDM Sanjeev Kumar and his team when they signalled an overloaded dumper-truck to stop. The attempt on the SDM’s life was made at the same spot where Haryana Police DSP Surender Singh was run over by a truck filled with mined material last year.

‘Crushing’ the norms Dumper-truck was overloaded with mined material and seized by Enforcement Bureau team

Mining mafia had earlier tried to crush Tauru SDM Sanjeev Kumar under a truck

Haryana Police DSP Surender Singh was run over by a truck filled with mined material last year

In his complaint, head constable Rishipal alleged that the enforcement team, headed by ASI Satbir, stopped the overloaded truck that was headed towards Biwa hills. “Constable Suraj sat inside the vehicle as its driver was told to drive it to a ‘dharamkanta’ (weighing scale) nearby. After covering some distance, the driver parked the dumper at the roadside citing a malfunction. Two men soon got inside from the driver’s door on the pretext of examining the vehicle. The driver switched on the vehicle and sped away. The policeman tried to stop them, but he was thrashed and pushed out,” read the FIR.

Rishipal alleged the dumper didn’t even stop at the toll plaza and also broke its barrier-rod. “We chased the truck, but it vanished into Biwa hills,” he claimed. The FIR has been registered at Firozpur Jhirka police station against two unidentified persons and the driver.

“Raids are on to nab the accused,” said Firozpur Jhirka SHO Jagbir Singh.

#Gurugram #Illegal Mining #Nuh